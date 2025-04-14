Stalking and dangerous driving suspect in custody

By Charles Graham
Published 14th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
A Leigh 28-year-old has denied charges of dangerous driving and stalking a woman.

Bradley Stradins, of Guest Street, appeared before Wigan magistrates to enter not guilty to the stalking without violence of a named female between February 8 and 18 this year and to dangerously driving a black Audi along Atherleigh Way on the first of those dates.

He was remanded into custody until he makes a further appearance at the same court on April 15.

