A Leigh 28-year-old has denied charges of dangerous driving and stalking a woman.

Bradley Stradins, of Guest Street, appeared before Wigan magistrates to enter not guilty to the stalking without violence of a named female between February 8 and 18 this year and to dangerously driving a black Audi along Atherleigh Way on the first of those dates.