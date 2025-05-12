A Wigan man has appeared before a crown court judge to admit to a series of offences, including stalking a woman and strangling her.

Adam Smith, 30, of Sillitoe Drive, Springfield, had been accused of aggravated burglary, in that he is said to have entered a property with a knife and attempted to inflict grievous bodily harm on a woman, as well as intentionally strangling her, on April 7 last year.

He was also charged with stalking the same woman, causing her to fear violence would be used, between March 13 and 30 this year.

Smith pleaded guilty to all the charges against him except one of knife possession which the prosecution withdrew.

He will return to court on July 17 after pre-sentence reports have been prepared.