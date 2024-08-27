Strangulation and assault charges brought against Wigan man

By Charles Graham
Published 27th Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
Charges of intentional strangulation and causing actual bodily harm have been brought against a 43-year-old Wigan man.

Stuart Moran, of Hodder Close, Norley, stood before borough magistrates to be accused of committing the two offences against a named female on August 20.

He has yet to enter any pleas.

Moran was remanded in custody until he makes his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on September 25.