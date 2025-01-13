Strangulation and phone threat charges denied by Leigh 30-year-old

By Charles Graham
Published 13th Jan 2025, 04:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Charges of throttling a woman and making a menacing phone call have been denied by a Wigan borough man.

Declan West, 30, of Wigan Road in Leigh, appeared before local magistrates to plead not guilty to intentionally strangling a named female and sending a threatening message, both on January 1.

He was granted conditional bail until a trial at the same court on July 17.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice