Strangulation and phone threat charges denied by Leigh 30-year-old
Charges of throttling a woman and making a menacing phone call have been denied by a Wigan borough man.
Declan West, 30, of Wigan Road in Leigh, appeared before local magistrates to plead not guilty to intentionally strangling a named female and sending a threatening message, both on January 1.
He was granted conditional bail until a trial at the same court on July 17.