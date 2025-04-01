Strangulation charge brought against 34-year-old
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man is alleged to have deliberately throttled a woman in Wigan.
Kiyum Ahmed, 34, of Stanley Street, Newton-le-Willows has been charged with the intentional strangulation of a named female on March 23 and to assaulting her by beating on the same occasion.
He has not entered any pleas yet and was granted conditional bail until a further hearing before Manchester justices on October 28.