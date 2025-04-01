Strangulation charge brought against 34-year-old

By Charles Graham
Published 1st Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
A man is alleged to have deliberately throttled a woman in Wigan.

Kiyum Ahmed, 34, of Stanley Street, Newton-le-Willows has been charged with the intentional strangulation of a named female on March 23 and to assaulting her by beating on the same occasion.

He has not entered any pleas yet and was granted conditional bail until a further hearing before Manchester justices on October 28.

