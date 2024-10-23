Suspected Wigan blackmailer remanded into custody
A Wigan man has been accused of blackmail.
Cieran Harrison, 38, of Marsh Green, Marsh Green, appeared before borough magistrates to face a single charge of blackmailing a named man by making an unwarranted demand for £400 from him with menaces on October 9.
He was remanded into custody until November 15 when he will make his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge.
No plea has yet been entered.