Suspected Wigan blackmailer remanded into custody

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 04:55 BST
A Wigan man has been accused of blackmail.

Cieran Harrison, 38, of Marsh Green, Marsh Green, appeared before borough magistrates to face a single charge of blackmailing a named man by making an unwarranted demand for £400 from him with menaces on October 9.

He was remanded into custody until November 15 when he will make his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge.

No plea has yet been entered.

