Suspended prison sentence and disqualification for dangerous driver from Wigan

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 21st May 2025, 12:30 BST
A Wigan man has been given a suspended prison sentence after admitting he drove dangerously.

Nathan Owen, 24, of Park Lane, Abram, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Clio dangerously on several roads in Atherton and Leigh, including Atherleigh Way, on May 3, 2023.

Most Popular

He also pleaded guilty to a number of offences relating to a Range Rover Evoque and damage to a van in Abram on October 30.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charges were driving without due care and attention, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.

A suspended prison sentence was imposedplaceholder image
A suspended prison sentence was imposed

Owen was jailed for 24 weeks, suspended for 18 months, and must do 250 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

He was banned from driving for two years and told to pay prosecution costs of £85.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice