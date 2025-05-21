Suspended prison sentence and disqualification for dangerous driver from Wigan
Nathan Owen, 24, of Park Lane, Abram, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Clio dangerously on several roads in Atherton and Leigh, including Atherleigh Way, on May 3, 2023.
He also pleaded guilty to a number of offences relating to a Range Rover Evoque and damage to a van in Abram on October 30.
The charges were driving without due care and attention, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.
Owen was jailed for 24 weeks, suspended for 18 months, and must do 250 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.
He was banned from driving for two years and told to pay prosecution costs of £85.