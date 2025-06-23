Suspended prison sentence for Wigan borough man who admitted stalking woman
A Leigh man who stalked a woman with abusive calls, messages and emails has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Christian Morgan, 51, of Twist Lane, pleaded guilty to stalking without fear or alarm on March 7 last year.
He also admitted criminal damage by destroying a book at Wigan's custody suite on March 11, 2024.
Morgan was given a 17-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and a restraining order was imposed for 18 months which bans him from contacting the woman and going to Kirkby.
He must pay £17 compensation for damaging the custody book, as well as £85 prosecution costs and a £154 surcharge.