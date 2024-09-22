Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A shoplifter who threatened staff and broke a window during two of three store thefts has received a suspended prison sentence.

Scott Yates, 37, of, Linney Square in Scholes, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to snatching baby formula milk from Morrisons Local on July 17 last year, stealing a £49 air fryer from B&M Bargains two days later and then returning to Morrisons Local on August 14 to take a £5 energy drink.

During the first Morrisons incident he damaged a window and on the second threatened someone trying to stop his thieving with violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was given an eight-week custodial sentence which was suspended for 18 months - the same length as his community order.

He must complete a drug rehabilitation programme, 25 days of rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work.