Suspended sentence for serial Wigan thief who also admitted assault
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Scott Yates, 37, of, Linney Square in Scholes, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to snatching baby formula milk from Morrisons Local on July 17 last year, stealing a £49 air fryer from B&M Bargains two days later and then returning to Morrisons Local on August 14 to take a £5 energy drink.
During the first Morrisons incident he damaged a window and on the second threatened someone trying to stop his thieving with violence.
He was given an eight-week custodial sentence which was suspended for 18 months - the same length as his community order.
He must complete a drug rehabilitation programme, 25 days of rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work.