A Wigan man who finally admitted to some of the domestic violence charges against him has avoided an immediate jail sentence.

Dean Riley, 36, of Langton Avenue, Standish, had appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to harassment of a named female and putting her in fear of violence between August 6 and October 11 2023, intentional strangulation of the complainant on February 26 2023, causing her actual bodily harm on July 15 and controlling and coercive behaviour towards her between February 1 and August 7 that year.

A trial was due to take place at Bolton Crown Court but then the prosecution offered no evidence for the strangulation or controlling and coercive behaviour charges and Riley changed his ABH and stalking pleas to guilty.

Riley has now returned to court for sentence and has been given a nine-month custodial term but it was suspended for 18 months.

Dean Riley was sentenced at Bolton Crown Court

He was put under supervision for 12 months, during which time he must undergo alcohol and building better choices programmes, complete 80 days of unpaid work and 26 days of rehabilitation activities.

He was also ordered to pay £250 in compensation.