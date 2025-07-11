Suspended sentence for Wigan drink-driver armed with knife
Chloe Leek, 34, of Victoria Road, Platt Bridge, stood before borough justices to plead guilty possessing a bladed article in public on February 26 near her home and to giving a reading of 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, having been driving a Vauxhall Astra on the same occasion.
The bench told leek that her offences were so serious that only custody could be justified and they gave her a four-month prison sentence although it was suspended for 12 months when the court heard there was a realistic possibility of her being rehabilitated.
She was banned from the road for 20 months but this can be reduced to 20 weeks if she completes a state-sanctioned course for drink-drivers.
Leek also has £239 to pay to victim services and the court in costs.