A Wigan woman has admitted to being at the wheel of a car while double the drink-drive limit and armed with a knife.

Chloe Leek, 34, of Victoria Road, Platt Bridge, stood before borough justices to plead guilty possessing a bladed article in public on February 26 near her home and to giving a reading of 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, having been driving a Vauxhall Astra on the same occasion.

The bench told leek that her offences were so serious that only custody could be justified and they gave her a four-month prison sentence although it was suspended for 12 months when the court heard there was a realistic possibility of her being rehabilitated.

She was banned from the road for 20 months but this can be reduced to 20 weeks if she completes a state-sanctioned course for drink-drivers.

Leek also has £239 to pay to victim services and the court in costs.