A Wigan who man breached a restraining order by going to an address from which he was banned has narrowly avoided going straight to prison.

Lyas Culshaw, 26, of Frederick Street, Ince, went to Crawford Avenue, Aspull on May 11, despite the restraining order imposed by Bolton Crown Court in March 2022.

At a previous hearing before Wigan justices he pleaded guilty to harassment – breach of a restraining order on conviction and now having returned for sentence he was given given an eight-week custodial term although it was suspended for 12 months.

He will be supervised for 12 months and must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

The bench said they were suspending the sentence because there was a "real prospect of rehabilitation."