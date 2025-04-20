Thief who stole from same Leigh shop 14 times is sentenced

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
A serial shoplifter who targeted the same store near his home FOURTEEN times in less two months has been punished by Wigan justices.

Ben Duffy, 29, of Wigan Road, Leigh, plundered more than £1,000 worth of goods, including confectionery, household items, orange juice, pet food and accessories, coffee and scented candles during his pilfering sprees at the One Stop Shop between January 11 and March 18 this year.

He pleaded to 14 counts of theft and has now returned to court to be sentenced to 16 weeks' custody although it was suspended for 18 months.

He must also complete 80 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

