Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A serial shoplifter who targeted the same store near his home FOURTEEN times in less two months has been punished by Wigan justices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Duffy, 29, of Wigan Road, Leigh, plundered more than £1,000 worth of goods, including confectionery, household items, orange juice, pet food and accessories, coffee and scented candles during his pilfering sprees at the One Stop Shop between January 11 and March 18 this year.

He pleaded to 14 counts of theft and has now returned to court to be sentenced to 16 weeks' custody although it was suspended for 18 months.

He must also complete 80 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.