Thief who stole from several Wigan shops is jailed for 26 weeks
John Blaney-Hayes, 32, of Cecil Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to stealing cleaning products worth £60 from B&M in Wigan and meat worth £150 from Iceland in Wigan on May 22, 2023; meat worth £250 from Aldi in Wigan on June 1; alcohol worth £109.94 on June 10; electrical items worth £184.94 from TK Maxx in Wigan and fragrance gift boxes worth £226 from Boots in Wigan on November 8; and a bottle of wine worth £5.99 from Lidl in Wigan on January 9.
Blaney-Hayes also admitted causing criminal damage to a car on April 6, failing to attend court while on bail on November 13 and the theft of a television from Wigan and Leigh Housing on December 9.
He had pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her on May 22, 2023 and stealing meat worth £83.31 from Aldi in Bolton on July 20, 2023, but he was convicted of both in his absence.
Some of the offences were committed while he was subject to a suspended sentence order and a criminal behaviour order.
Wigan justices jailed him for a total of 26 weeks.