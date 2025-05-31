Thief who stole perfume and handbags from two Wigan stores awaits his punishment
A shoplifter has admitted stealing perfume and handbags worth hundreds of pounds.
Ethan Atherton, 34, of Daisy Road, Worsley Hall, took two perfume gift sets worth £238 from Boots on November 23 and three handbags worth £100 from TK Maxx at some point between November 15 and January 1.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and will be sentenced at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on June 19.
He was remanded on conditional bail.