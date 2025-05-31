Thief who stole perfume and handbags from two Wigan stores awaits his punishment

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 31st May 2025, 15:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A shoplifter has admitted stealing perfume and handbags worth hundreds of pounds.

Ethan Atherton, 34, of Daisy Road, Worsley Hall, took two perfume gift sets worth £238 from Boots on November 23 and three handbags worth £100 from TK Maxx at some point between November 15 and January 1.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and will be sentenced at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on June 19.

He was remanded on conditional bail.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice