Thief who targeted same Wigan store four times awaits fate
A Wigan serial thief targeted the same shop four times in a year, justices heard.
Kieron Monks, 45, of The Avenue, Billinge, appeared at Wigan Magistrates' Court to plead guilty to stealing chicken, coffee and baby milk together worth £162 during four thefts from a Co-op in March, April and September last year.
He also admitted to stealing an FCUK Christmas gift set from Robin Park Boots on December 12 and racially-aggravated harassment of a person on November 14.
Monks was given conditional bail until he returns to the same court to be sentenced on November 29.