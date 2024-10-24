Thief who targeted same Wigan store four times awaits fate

By Charles Graham
Published 24th Oct 2024, 12:30 BST
A Wigan serial thief targeted the same shop four times in a year, justices heard.

Kieron Monks, 45, of The Avenue, Billinge, appeared at Wigan Magistrates' Court to plead guilty to stealing chicken, coffee and baby milk together worth £162 during four thefts from a Co-op in March, April and September last year.

He also admitted to stealing an FCUK Christmas gift set from Robin Park Boots on December 12 and racially-aggravated harassment of a person on November 14.

Monks was given conditional bail until he returns to the same court to be sentenced on November 29.

