Thief who targeted seven Wigan shops in just months awaits sentence
A judge will sentence a Wigan woman who admits to a series of thefts from shops.
Carly Goodall, 31, of Orrell Road, Orrell, stood before Bolton justices to plead guilty to stealing laundry products, cheese, cola, steaks and washing up liquids when pilfering from Heron Foods, Bell Lane Convenience Store, Boots, Top Shop Mini Mart, One Stop, Spar and GeeTee's between July 19 and October 14.
She also admitted to burgling Farm Foods to steal laundry products on September 15.
Goodall will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on November 28.