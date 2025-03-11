Three men have appeared in court in relation to several attacks

A Wigan 32-year-old will stand trial accused of wounding one man and assaulting another.

David Ashworth, of Lower St Stephen Street, Gidlow, is charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent on Reece Lees and assaulting Daniel Hayes by beating him.

Both offences are alleged to have happened on April 27.

Ashworth has not entered pleas and Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on April 9.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

He was remanded on unconditional bail.

Shaun Sefton, 34, of Woodgate Street, Great Lever, Bolton, is charged with assaulting Daniel Hayes by beating and pleaded not guilty.

He also denied the assault of Kean Moss by beating on the same day and will appear before Wigan magistrates on May 20.

Dean Beston, 34, of Tadmor Close, Little Hulton, Salford, pleaded guilty to assaulting Kean Moss by beating and possession of class B drug cannabis.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and told him to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £26 surcharge.

