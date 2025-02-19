A 43-year-old Atherton man's trial has been scrapped after he admitted to some of the charges against him.

Neil Roberts, of Hill Crest Avenue, Leigh, had been accused of stalking a woman between August 16 and September 2 last year, which allegedly involved making numerous phone calls and sending text messages with abuse and threats, going to her home unannounced and entering without invitation.

He was charged with assaulting the same woman, causing actual bodily harm, on September 1.

And Roberts also faced four counts of harassment by breaching a restraining order imposed by magistrates in September 2023.

It was alleged he contacted the woman three times, which he was forbidden to do, and went to an address from which he was banned.

All the matters were due to go to trial this month but, before it could start, he pleaded guilty to two of the restraining order breaches and the other offences were allowed to lie on file, meaning they were not dropped but nor were they proved.

He will now be sentenced on Friday February 21.