Trial date fixed for Wigan man accused of arranging a child's rape

By Charles Graham
Published 24th Sep 2025, 12:30 BST
A trial date has been set for a man accused of arranging the rape of a child under 13.

Richard Smith, 34, of Nixon Phillips Drive, Hindley Green, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with facilitating a sexual offence against a child between August 5 and 8 in London.

He has not yet pleaded and was remanded into custody but a provisional trial date was nonetheless set for February 9.

A pre-trial preparation hearing is scheduled for October 23.

