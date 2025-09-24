Trial date fixed for Wigan man accused of arranging a child's rape
A trial date has been set for a man accused of arranging the rape of a child under 13.
Richard Smith, 34, of Nixon Phillips Drive, Hindley Green, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with facilitating a sexual offence against a child between August 5 and 8 in London.
He has not yet pleaded and was remanded into custody but a provisional trial date was nonetheless set for February 9.
A pre-trial preparation hearing is scheduled for October 23.