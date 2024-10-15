Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A trial date has been fixed for a Leigh man who denies assault, stalking and breaching a restraining order four times.

Neil Roberts, 43, of Hill Crest Avenue, Leigh, is accused of stalking a woman between August 16 and September 2, which allegedly involved making numerous phone calls and sending text messages with abuse and threats, going to her home unannounced and entering without invitation.

He is charged with assaulting the same woman, causing actual bodily harm, on September 1.

Roberts also faces four counts of harassment by breaching a restraining order imposed by magistrates in September 2023.

Neil Roberts will stand trial in February

It is alleged he contacted the woman three times, which he was forbidden to do, and went to an address from which he was banned. He will stand trial on February 15 next year although there will be a case management hearing on November 25.