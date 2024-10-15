Trial date for Wigan borough man facing stalking and assault charges

By Charles Graham
Published 15th Oct 2024, 04:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A trial date has been fixed for a Leigh man who denies assault, stalking and breaching a restraining order four times.

Neil Roberts, 43, of Hill Crest Avenue, Leigh, is accused of stalking a woman between August 16 and September 2, which allegedly involved making numerous phone calls and sending text messages with abuse and threats, going to her home unannounced and entering without invitation.

He is charged with assaulting the same woman, causing actual bodily harm, on September 1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Roberts also faces four counts of harassment by breaching a restraining order imposed by magistrates in September 2023.

Neil Roberts will stand trial in FebruaryNeil Roberts will stand trial in February
Neil Roberts will stand trial in February

It is alleged he contacted the woman three times, which he was forbidden to do, and went to an address from which he was banned. He will stand trial on February 15 next year although there will be a case management hearing on November 25.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice