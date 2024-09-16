Trial date set after Wigan man denies armed robbery
A Wigan man has denied charges of armed robbery and assault.
Dean Carradice, 39, of Hindley Prison, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to holding up a Bargain Booze outlet while armed with a knife on July 30.
He had already denied causing a named woman actual bodily harm on June 25 at a previous hearing.
A trial date of February 3 2025 was set