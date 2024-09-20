Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A trial date has been fixed for three men - two of them from Wigan borough - accused of attempted murder.

Tyler Harrison, 19, of Knowsley Avenue, Golborne, and 21-year-old Jacob Humphreys, of Chanters Avenue, Atherton, are co-accused of trying to kill an adult male in Salford on May 26 this year along with James Gregory, 20, of West Way, Little Hulton.

They appeared before a Manchester Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to the charge. Harrison also denies charges of section 18 wounding, conspiracy to supply cannabis and possession of criminal property, namely cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also in the dock is 65-year-old Julie Harrison, of Kent Street in Swinton who is facing three charges of conspiring to supply cocaine, four of conspiring to supply class B substances and one of possessing criminal property.

A four-week trial is scheduled to begin on November 11 at Manchester Crown Court

Their four-week trial is scheduled to begin on November 11 although before then there will be a pre-trial review on October 25.

Until then the three men have been remanded in custody while Julie Harrison has been released on conditional bail.