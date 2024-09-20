Trial date set for three men accused of attempted murder
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Tyler Harrison, 19, of Knowsley Avenue, Golborne, and 21-year-old Jacob Humphreys, of Chanters Avenue, Atherton, are co-accused of trying to kill an adult male in Salford on May 26 this year along with James Gregory, 20, of West Way, Little Hulton.
They appeared before a Manchester Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to the charge. Harrison also denies charges of section 18 wounding, conspiracy to supply cannabis and possession of criminal property, namely cash.
Also in the dock is 65-year-old Julie Harrison, of Kent Street in Swinton who is facing three charges of conspiring to supply cocaine, four of conspiring to supply class B substances and one of possessing criminal property.
Their four-week trial is scheduled to begin on November 11 although before then there will be a pre-trial review on October 25.
Until then the three men have been remanded in custody while Julie Harrison has been released on conditional bail.