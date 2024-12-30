Trial scheduled for Wigan man denying strangulation attack
A trial date has been set for a Wigan 30-year-old who denies throttling a woman and sending an obscene message.
Thomas Rostron, of Alders Green Road, Hindley Green, stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge to face charges of intentionally strangling a named woman on September 3 this year, assaulting the same woman by beating on that day and to sending offensive or indecent or menacing message via electronic communications on November 3.
The case was adjourned until a trial scheduled to take place on April 9 2025.