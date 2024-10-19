Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan home that has been a source of neighbour nuisance and police complaints has been made the subject of a closure order.

Issued by borough magistrates, the order means that only the occupier of 2 Linney Square in Scholes is allowed to enter it for the next three months other than certain authorised parties including the emergency services.

A post by Wigan and Leigh police on social media read: “In August this year we posted about ongoing nuisance and anti-social behaviour at an address at Linney Square, Scholes.

"Since then, as promised, Scholes neighbourhood officers have been gathering evidence to support further action in respect of the tenancy.

A general view of Linney Square, Scholes

"Today we, along with the anti-social behaviour team from Wigan Council, have made an application to Wigan Magistrates’ Court in respect of 2 Linney Square, Scholes who have granted a partial closure order of the address under legislation provided in the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Police Act.

“This means that for at least the next three months until the January 17 2025 only the occupier and one other named family member of occupier can be present inside that property at any time.

"Any breaches of this court order will result in the arrest of those found inside and further escalation of action against the tenant.”