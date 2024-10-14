Two schoolboys admit to high value Wigan muggings
The Skelmersdale youngster, now still only 15, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to robbing four named males of cash, iPhones, vapes, iPods, trainers totalling more than £2,200 in late October and early November last year.
He also admitted to possessing a now banned zombie knife at Wigan bus station on November 2 and cannabis resin on October 31.
Describing his crimes as "grave," the bench gave him bail, conditional that he stays away from his victims, observes an exclusion zone around the bus station and a curfew confining him to his home between 9pm and 7am.
He returns to court to learn his fate on November 14 before which pre-sentence reports will be drawn up.
A Leigh 16-year-old has also pleaded guilty to three of the robberies and to possession of a knuckleduster at Wigan bus station.
He will also be sentenced on November 14 and is subject to the same bail conditions.