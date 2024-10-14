Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A schoolboy has been accused of carrying out four robberies in Wigan when only 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Skelmersdale youngster, now still only 15, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to robbing four named males of cash, iPhones, vapes, iPods, trainers totalling more than £2,200 in late October and early November last year.

He also admitted to possessing a now banned zombie knife at Wigan bus station on November 2 and cannabis resin on October 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing his crimes as "grave," the bench gave him bail, conditional that he stays away from his victims, observes an exclusion zone around the bus station and a curfew confining him to his home between 9pm and 7am.

Police deployed at Wigan bus station

He returns to court to learn his fate on November 14 before which pre-sentence reports will be drawn up.

A Leigh 16-year-old has also pleaded guilty to three of the robberies and to possession of a knuckleduster at Wigan bus station.

He will also be sentenced on November 14 and is subject to the same bail conditions.