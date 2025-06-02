Vicious Wigan attacker spared jail

By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 15:45 BST

A Wigan man who admitted to a vicious attack has been spared an immediate term behind bars.

Louis Vickers, 41, of Kay Gardens, Lowton, had originally been charged with section 18 wounding - the worst form of assault after attempted murder - but this was allowed to lie on file after he admitted to a lesser charge of causing his victim grievous bodily harm without intent at a previous appearance at Bolton Crown Court.

He has now returned for sentencing and been given an 18-month custodial term but it has been suspended for two years.

Vickers was also ordered to pay his victim £400 in compensation, complete a Building Choices programme, 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work.

A five-year restraining order also prevents any contact with the person he attacked.

