Warrant issued for Wigan ban flouter and bus station drug-taker
Police are hunting a homeless Wigan woman who admitted to being a public nuisance but then failed to turn up to court for sentence.
Carol Fahy, of no fixed address, had previously appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to entering a home on Linney Square, Scholes, on October 28 when it was the subject of a court closure order and between March and August this year, intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance by using drugs at Leigh bus station.
The latter charge said she left drug paraphernalia and caused issues with customers and staff.
After Fahy failed to return to learn her fate, justices issued an arrest warrant.