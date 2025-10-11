A provisional 2028 trial date has been set for a Wigan woman accused of terrorising two people and witness intimidation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlene Draper, 37, of Wright Street in Platt Bridge, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to face two charges of stalking involving serious harm of distress of a named man and woman between November 24 last year until June 11 this year by contacting them and posting on social media and that this had "substantial adverse effect on their usual day-to-day activities."

She is further charged with intimidating a witness with threats on March 22 and providing false information to police on August 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although no pleas have yet been entered, trial date of April 10 2028 was pencilled in, should she deny the charges later.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

A pre-trial preparation hearing date was also fixed for November 10 this year, before which Draper continues to be on conditional bail.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a schoolgirl.

Rebway Ahmad, of Atherton Road, Hindley Green, is accused of intentionally touching the 14-year-old girl in a sexual manner between April 8 and 11, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where he will appear on October 20. He was remanded on unconditional bail.

A homeless man has admitted stealing from a Wigan shop and racist behaviour.

Thomas McSpirit, 31, pleaded guilty to the theft of spirits worth £50 from Sainsbury’s, in Marus Bridge, on February 28.

He also confessed to a racially aggravated public order offence on the same day, where he used abusive words or behaviour towards a man, intending to cause him harassment, alarm or distress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was remanded on unconditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on October 10.

A Wigan borough woman has appeared in court accused of attempted murder.

Bridget Hughes, 58, of West Avenue, Leigh, is charged with trying to kill a woman on September 19.

Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on October 27. She was remanded in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Wigan borough man accused of smearing faeces on the floor of a police cell has appeared in court.

Ian Aspinall, 40, of Lord Street, Leigh, is charged with causing criminal damage worth £935 to the cell on May 15.

He also stands accused of the theft of food worth £5.60 from B&M Bargains, assaulting a man by beating him and the common assault of a special constable the day before.

Aspinall is also charged with possession of class B drug cannabis in Leigh on November 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has not yet entered pleas and borough justices sent the case to Bolton Magistrates’ Court for a hearing on October 7. He was remanded on conditional bail.

A Wigan man pleaded guilty to stealing car keys from a house and then taking the vehicle.

Warren Tomney, 29, of Thirlmere Road, Norley, admitted the theft of keys to a Nissan Juke from a house on Foster Avenue, Ince, between 8pm and 10pm on June 10, 2024.

He also pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking after the car was then driven and damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan justices imposed an interim driving disqualification and adjourned the case for sentencing at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on October 21. He was remanded on unconditional bail.

A man has denied attacking two people in Wigan on the same day.

Lee Rasburn, 49, of Clonmel Street, Llandudno, is charged with assaulting a man and a woman by beating them on September 19.

A trial will be held at Manchester City Magistrates’ Court on April 2 and he was remanded on conditional bail until then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Wigan borough man is behind bars after he attacked a woman.

Christopher MacNaughton, 40, of Browning Avenue, Atherton, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman on December 2 and criminal damage four days later.

He was jailed for 23 weeks and banned from contacting the woman for three years by a restraining order. He must pay £85 prosecution costs.

A Leigh woman has admitted to neglecting her pet dog.

Amanda Lee, 38, of Bow Road, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to a charge of causing unnecessary suffering to a French bulldog-type dog called Shadow in February and March last year by failing to act on her poor bodily condition and weight loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case was adjourned for the preparation of pre-sentence reports and Lee will learn her fate on December 2. Meanwhile 34-year-old David Lee, of Glebe Street in Leigh pleaded not guilty to the same charge and one of failing to provide adequate care and supervision to the animal.

His case was adjourned until April 7 next year when a trial is due to take place.

A neighbour from hell who repeatedly flouted a Wigan Council noise abatement notice by banging on walls is facing a four-figure bill.

Graeme Prescott, of Maple Avenue in Lowton, appeared before borough justices to enter guilty pleas to a string of charges that between February 14 and 22 last year he continued to hammer and tap on internal walls of his home, much to the distress and annoyance of those living next door, no fewer than nine times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fines, court costs and a victim services surcharge mean Prescott has £1,085 in total to pay out.

Physical abuse and neglect charges have been brought against a Wigan dog owner.

Carl Reardon will go on trial at Bolton Crown Court on October 24 after denying that on January 18 this year he inflicted physical and verbal abuse on a German shepherd called Mitzi and that the 58-year-old caused her unnecessary suffering between November 14 2024 and February 17 at his home in Greenhey, Orrell, by failing to seek veterinary assistance for the animal's ear infection.

A Wigan borough man who strangled and assaulted a woman then tried perverting the course of justice has been sent to prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Edwards, 44, of Wordsworth Avenue, Atherton, had previously appeared before a Bolton judge to face a total of five charges all relating to alleged behaviour towards the same named woman.

He denied causing her grievous bodily harm on March 23 2022 and has not pleaded to a charge of harassing her without violence.

But he pleaded guilty to caused her actual bodily harm and intentionally throttling her on September 27 last year and perverting the course of justice by sending her messages on April 17 contrary to common law.

Returning to court for sentencing, Edwards was given a three-year prison sentence and made the subject of a 10-year restraining order preventing any contact with his victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Wigan 38-year-old has denied having a noxious gas in public.

Christopher Holden, of HMP Forest Bank in Salford, appeared before Manchester justices to plead not guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon, namely ammonia, on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, on September 26.

The case was adjourned until a trial takes place before Wigan magistrates on September 1 next year.

Exposure to ammonia can harm skin, eyes, throat, and lungs and cause coughing and burns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A jail sentence has been imposed on a Wigan man found with a machete in his house.

Manchester justices said that only a four-month custodial sentence could be justified because 39-year-old David Murphy had previously shown a flagrant disregard for people and property.

However they did say that he would have been given six months behind bars if he had not admitted to the crime.

The hearing was told that the deadly weapon was discovered at his Warrington Road flat on September 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Wigan borough man who stole food from two shops has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Keith Gildart, 46, of Kermishaw Nook, Tyldesley, pleaded guilty to stealing hot food worth £60 from Co-op in Worsley on February 26 and then stealing Maltesers and cider worth £10.60 from Sainsbury’s in Boothstown on September 24.

Manchester magistrates imposed an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Gildart must undergo drug rehabilitation for 12 months and pay a total of £70.60 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 23-year-old who threatened a man with a knife at Wigan’s Asda supermarket has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Josh Mather, of Osborne Road, Ashton, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to threatening the man with a large, yellow-handled knife at the store on September 30 last year and to stealing £20 from him.

He has now been sentenced to one year and 10 months in prison, suspended for two years, by a judge at Bolton Crown Court.

Mather must do 12 months of mental health treatment, nine months of drug rehabilitation and 15 days of rehabilitation activities, as well as pay a £187 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man who stole items worth £200 from a supermarket will be sentenced by a crown court judge.

Stephen Grimshaw, 42, of Cabbala Gardens, Lowton, pleaded guilty to theft from Morrisons in Leigh on September 19.

Wigan justices committed the case to Bolton Crown Court, where he will find out his punishment on October 29. He was remanded on conditional bail until then.

A Wigan man has been accused of remaining at a flat which was subject to a closure notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An order was issued on March 26 for the premises on Saddleback Road, Norley.

But Barry Hore, 47, who lives in a neighbouring flat, is charged with being at the premises on July 17, contravening the closure notice.

A trial was scheduled for January 5, 2027 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court and he was remanded on unconditional bail.

A live-in carer has admitted to Wigan magistrates that she swindled her patient by using his money to go on shopping sprees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gina Higson, 29, of Anchor Field, Leigh, pleaded guilty to a single charge of fraud by deception against a named male between July 17 2024 and January 30 this year.

The hearing was told that while supposedly looking after the man "in which you were expected to safeguard, or not to act against, the financial interests" of the victim, she "dishonestly abused that position" by obtaining cash and purchasing items from stores using the victim's debit card and cash, for herself.

Higson was granted unconditional bail until sentencing takes place by Manchester justices on January 27.

A Wigan domestic abuser has been locked up after disobeying a court order to stay away from his victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Yates, 37, from Ashton, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to breaching a domestic violence protection order imposed on July 1.

The hearing was told that on September 29 he was in the company of a woman he was barred from approaching.

The bench jailed him for eight weeks, saying that only custody was warranted because of his criminal record and character.

Not guilty pleas have been entered by a Wigan 24-year-old accused of making indecent images of children and possessing drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Fairhurst, of Thomas Street in Hindley Green, appeared before Manchester magistrates to deny a charge that he created 34 films of child abuse between November 15 2021 and May 21 2022 and that on the second of those dates he was found with cannabis.

A trial date at the same court was fixed for January 4. Fairhurst is on unconditional bail until then.