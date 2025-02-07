Weapons and violence charges finally admitted by Wigan man
Ian Carrington, 39, of of Kingsdown Road, Abram, was to have gone before a Bolton Crown Court judge and jury this month having previously pleaded not guilty to possessing two flick knives, a BB gun and knuckleduster as well as being involved in a disturbance and perverting the course of justice all on December 7 2023.
But before the trial could begin he changed his pleas.
Carrington was remanded into custody until he is sentenced on February 28.
Last August a co-accused, Jamie Stephens, 35, of Withington Lane, Aspull, pleaded guilty to the same charges and was given a community punishment involving the completion of 200 hours of unpaid work.