Wigan 30-year-old charged with GBH
A Wigan man charged with causing grievous bodily harm will appear before a crown court judge.
Oliver Wood, 30, of Pennine Lane, Golborne, is alleged to have wounded Christopher Hardman on March 4, 2023. Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on October 14. Wood, who has not yet entered a plea, was remanded on unconditional bail.