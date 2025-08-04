Wigan 30-year-old denies committing 22 crimes
A man from Wigan has denied committing a whole raft of crimes.
Daniel Roe, of no fixed address, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to a total 22 offences relating to burglaries across the Golborne and Lowton.
The 30-year-old denies four charges of household burglary as well as numerous offences of theft of motor vehicles, fraud by false representation and a single charge of dangerous driving.
He was remanded into custody and a trial date set for December 8 this year, with a case management hearing due to take place on September 22.