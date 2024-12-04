Wigan 30-year-old denies stalking woman
Not guilty pleas have been entered by a Wigan 30-year-old accused of terrorising a woman.
Ben Hilton, of Porlock Close, Platt Bridge, is charged with stalking a named female involving serious alarm or distress between November 16 and 27 and to smashing a window at her home on November 26.
The hearing was told it is alleged that Hilton continued to make contact including phone calls and attending the woman's home address.
The case was adjourned until a trial takes place on May 15 at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court.