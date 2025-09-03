A Wigan man who admitted to a string of crimes including harassment, strangulation and affray has been jailed for four and a half years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Smith, 31, of Sillitoe Drive, Springfield, appeared before Bolton Crown Court to plead guilty to intentionally throttling a named woman on April 7 last year.

He also admitted to having a knife in a public place, affray and criminal damage to a window and harassment by breaching a restraining order, all on March 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge gave him a total custodial sentence of four years and six months plus three years on extended licence.

An indefinite restraining order was also imposed preventing any contact with his female victim.