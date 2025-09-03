Wigan 31-year-old jailed for woman's choke attack and other crimes

By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 15:45 BST
A Wigan man who admitted to a string of crimes including harassment, strangulation and affray has been jailed for four and a half years.

Adam Smith, 31, of Sillitoe Drive, Springfield, appeared before Bolton Crown Court to plead guilty to intentionally throttling a named woman on April 7 last year.

He also admitted to having a knife in a public place, affray and criminal damage to a window and harassment by breaching a restraining order, all on March 21.

The judge gave him a total custodial sentence of four years and six months plus three years on extended licence.

An indefinite restraining order was also imposed preventing any contact with his female victim.

