Wigan 34-year-old suspect dies before court hearing

By Charles Graham
Published 15th Sep 2024, 15:45 GMT
A Wigan borough 34-year-old facing domestic abuse and motoring offence charges has died.

Paul Ireson, of Esthwaite Avenue, Leigh, had previously appeared before Manchester and Salford justices to face nine charges.

There was one of intentional strangulation and two of common assault alleged to have been committed against a named woman in Turkey on June 13, another of causing the same woman actual bodily harm on June 6 and her assault by beating on July 31.

Mr Ireson had also been accused of taking a BMW 318D without the owner's consent, driving it dangerously through the streets of Golborne and without a licence or insurance on August 1.

Paul Ireson was due to make his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court this month but, a hearing was told, he had passed away several days earlierPaul Ireson was due to make his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court this month but, a hearing was told, he had passed away several days earlier
He had been released on conditional bail to appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge on September 6 but the hearing was delayed for a week.

And when the hearing finally did take place, the court was told that the defendant had passed away on August 25.

The judge formally discontinued the case as a result.

