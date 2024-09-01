Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan motorist has been hit with an interim road ban as he awaits sentence for drug-driving.

Halil Yuksek, 37, of Windermere Road, Ince, stood before borough justices to admit to testing positive for both cannabis and cocaine after police stopped his Volkswagen Caddy on Wigan Road at Standish on April 20.

An October 18 sentencing date was set at the same court, before which Yuksek is not allowed to drive.