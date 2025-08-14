A Wigan man has been accused of sexual communications with a 12-year-old schoolgirl.

Paul Barrow-Hemmings, 45, of Diane Roadm, Ashton, stood before borough justices to face a charge involving sexual conversations, sending her lewd pictures of himself and asking her to do the same.

It is further alleged that he incited her to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity.

He has not yet entered any pleas and he was granted conditional bail until making his first Bolton Crown Court appearance on September 10.