Wigan 45-year-old faces child sex communication charges

By Charles Graham
Published 14th Aug 2025, 04:55 BST
A Wigan man has been accused of sexual communications with a 12-year-old schoolgirl.

Paul Barrow-Hemmings, 45, of Diane Roadm, Ashton, stood before borough justices to face a charge involving sexual conversations, sending her lewd pictures of himself and asking her to do the same.

It is further alleged that he incited her to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity.

He has not yet entered any pleas and he was granted conditional bail until making his first Bolton Crown Court appearance on September 10.

