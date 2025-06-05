A trial has been scrapped after a Wigan 40-year-old finally confessed to attacking a woman.

Gareth Whitty, of Darlington Street East, had previously appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to face charges of causing a woman actual bodily harm on June 25 and deliberately throttling her six days later.

A date of March 5 2026 was fixed for his trial but at a new hearing Whitty, while maintaining his innocence of the choking charge, changed his plea to the ABH allegation to guilty.

The trial was vacated and he will now be sentenced on June 25.