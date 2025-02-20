Wigan assaults suspect to be electronically tagged

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Feb 2025, 12:30 BST

A Wigan 25-year-old has denied attacking a woman three times within weeks, smashing her phone and stealing from her.

Callum Thompson, of Shared Street, Ince, stood before borough justices to plead not guilty to assaulting a named female by beating and damaging her mobile last Boxing Day, then assaulting her again on both February 8 and 9, while on the last of these occasions also snatching a key belonging to her.

He was granted bail, subject to being electronically tagged and keeping away from his accuser, until a trial takes place at the same court on October 7.

