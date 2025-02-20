Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The mum of a Wigan toddler killed by her own father has spoken of her fresh agony at news that he is to go free.

In an exclusive interview with Wigan Today, Leanne Thompson said that the judge should have “thrown away the key” when former partner Daniel Ashurst was convicted of 14-month-old Hollie Ashurst’s manslaughter five years ago.

She believes her ex should have been found guilty of murder and that even if he had served the full 12 years imposed by a judge for his terrible crime, it would have been nowhere near long enough.

As it is, he has served half his sentence behind bars, including the year in custody before the case went to trial.

Daniel Ashurst who killed his own baby daughter

Leanne, 32, has now moved out of Wigan to begin a new life, but says the scars of the family tragedy run deep, having left her with long-term medical conditions which have affected her ability to form new partnerships.

She adds that she is very wary of having another child because of what happened to her only daughter.

And this month she received the news she had been dreading. At her latest meeting with a probation officer she was informed that Ashurst would be released on parole early next month.

While he will remain on licence until 2032 and parole conditions will keep him away from the area where Leanne now lives, she said today: “I am devastated. It’s absolutely shocking that a man who took an innocent baby’s life should be back on the streets after a few short years.

Little Hollie Ashurst with her mum Leanne Thompson

"He is a danger to others and he should not be able to live his life in liberty.”

Hollie was only into her second year of life when Ashurst, of Fleming Court, Shevington, ran into Standish Medical Centre on February 28 2019, carrying her limp body in his arms.

Staff tried to revive her and she was rushed to Wigan Infirmary’s A&E department for treatment.

But the tot could not be saved and Leanne made the heartbreaking decision to remove life support.

The former Ashurst family home in Fleming Court, Shevington, where Hollie should have been at her safest

Hollie died at 4.36pm on March 1 2019 at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

A post-mortem examination revealed she had suffered multiple injuries, including bleeding on the brain and in the eyes, a fractured ankle, bruises to her face, head and chest, and two possible bite marks.

There was also evidence of at least one older bleed on the brain.

Prosecutor Guy Gozem QC argued Ashurst had lost his temper and deliberately hurt his daughter.

Hollie Ashurst

A pathologist said Hollie was the “subject of non-accidental injury involving excessive acceleration and deceleration of her head in relation to the rest of her body, with multiple impacts to her head and face.”

But Ashurst denied killing his daughter, saying she had been injured in a number of incidents on the same day.

He said she fell off a bed, down two steps and then fell from his arms as he rushed downstairs to take her to hospital.

He claimed she then fell out of a car seat when he braked “heavily” at traffic lights and he pulled her between the seats and onto his lap as he drove.

A Manchester Crown Court jury of seven men and five women spent three hours deliberating after hearing evidence for two and a half weeks and came back with a guilty verdict of manslaughter. Ashurst was found not guilty of her murder.

But Leanne said: “He knew what he was doing. He should have got murder and a life-means-life sentence.

"And it has had a profound effect on me too. I am going to find it very difficult to contemplate having another child after what happened. I would be so anxious and worried for his or her safety all the time.

"I have also been diagnosed with several illnesses which are directly related to what happened to Hollie and while I have had relationships since, I think partners have struggled to cope with how I am now.”

Leanne, met Ashurst - known as Danny - in a pub in Wigan in 2016 and love soon blossomed.

After about three months they moved in together into a house in Hindley and that is where Hollie was born.

Ashurst proposed while they were on holiday in Spain and they started planning a wedding, with Leanne about to make a payment to a wedding planner on the day her daughter was injured.

She took 12 months off work with little Hollie and says Ashurst was involved in caring for their daughter day-to-day.

Leanne says Ashurst encouraged her to return to her job as a beautician, after doing some part-time work at their home on Fleming Court, Shevington.

It was only her second day working in a salon in Ashton when tragedy struck.

She said she did not know Ashurst had told a mental health professional that he was concerned about caring for Hollie alone when she returned to work.

At the time she said she had thought he was a “bit rough” with Hollie but put it down to his “being a guy.” But there was no way she could have predicted just how violent he could be.

She said: "Daniel Ashurst is a monster who has ruined my life forever as well as Hollie’s. The whole family is devastated that he is being given a second chance when Hollie was barely allowed a first one.

"It is frightening that he will soon be out, no matter where he goes.

"I have left Wigan to try starting again, but it is very difficult.”