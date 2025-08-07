A babysitter who ripped a huge clump of hair out of a Wigan two-year-old’s scalp after losing his temper has been sent to prison.

Jack Marsh was today branded a “monster” by the toddler’s mother, saying he had made it all the worse by at first trying to pin the blame for the horrific injuries on the boy himself and claiming he was autistic.

The 24-year-old, of Harvey Lane, Golborne, had initially denied a charge of cruelty to a child under the age of 16 and a trial had been due to take place at Bolton Crown Court this October.

But he eventually changed his plea to guilty and has now been sentenced to 11 months’ custody.

Jailed: Jack Marsh

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was being looked after by Marsh while his mum took a cousin to an appointment.

A juge heard that while she was out, she received a phone call from Marsh saying she had better go to his house because the toddler had “hurt himself.”

The youngster was taken to Wigan Infirmary with a 12cm by 10cm near bald patch on his scalp which was reddened and bleeding slightly in places. Hair follicles were visible and inflamed where the hair had been torn out

The warehouse worker had insisted on several occasions that the boy had done it to himself while Marsh was out of the room, but did not offer any explanation or theory as to how that might have happened.

The boy's reddened scalp, shortly after Jack Marsh had torn a 12cm by 10cm clump of hair out of it

The victim had hair in his hands which Marsh said demonstrated that the injury was self-inflicted but the examining medic at the hospital said that this was just because a person’s natural reaction to have their hair pulled out would be to put their hand to their head.

The boy’s mother and other family members at first swallowed Marsh’s version of events, later admitting that he had been “very manipulative,” but police were convinced from the start that an assault had taken place.

Marsh and two women were arrested on suspicion of assaulting, ill-treating, neglecting or abandoning a child. One woman was later released, no further action, the other was charged but later the prosecution offered no evidence and she too walked free.

The mother said: “Marsh was quite manipulative and suggested my boy had autism and that he inflicted these injuries himself.

"Now the truth is out we can see that Jack Marsh is a monster.

"How he could do that to a defenceless two-year-old and then try to blame it on the boy himself is beyond words.

"I can only guess that he lost his temper for some reason, but that was no excuse at all for what happened.”

In mitigation, Marsh’s defence barrister said that Marsh suffered from ADHD and that the condition was unmedicated.

Happily the hair eventually grew back and the boy suffered no long-lasting physical damage.

From a psychological point of view, his mother says that he was timid and withdrawn for a good while after the attack, especially if he heard the name “Jack” spoken, but he has since recovered.