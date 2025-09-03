A Wigan woman who fiddled benefits for five years by lying about how rich she was has been ordered to pay back £40k.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Susan Pearson, 58, of Stanley Road, Platt Bridge, had recently appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to a charge of committing fraud between October 2018 and December 2023.

The court was told that she dishonestly failed to disclose to the Department of Work and Pensions that she had assets in excess of the prescribed upper limit in order to claim Universal Credit to which she was not entitled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also admitted that between March and November 2023, she failed to disclose the same information about her wealth to Wigan Council in order to get a council tax reduction.

Susan Pearson scammed the Department for Work and Pensions over five years

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where she was handed an 18-month community order which includes completing 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

She was also given just three months pay £40,000 in compensation plus £60 in court costs.