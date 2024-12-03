Wigan borough 62-year-old was almost four times drink-drive limit
A Wigan borough motorist has admitted to being at the wheel when almost four times the legal drink-drive limit.
Stephen Slack, 62, of Shipham Close, Leigh, stood before local justices to plead guilty to driving a SsangYong Kyron SUV on Walmesley Road after consuming so much alcohol that he gave a reading of 136 microgrammes in 100ml of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
He also admitted to driving without a licence and third party insurance.
Sentencing was delayed until February 6, before which he is on unconditional bail but subject to an interim road ban.