A Wigan borough motorist has admitted to being at the wheel when almost four times the legal drink-drive limit.

Stephen Slack, 62, of Shipham Close, Leigh, stood before local justices to plead guilty to driving a SsangYong Kyron SUV on Walmesley Road after consuming so much alcohol that he gave a reading of 136 microgrammes in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He also admitted to driving without a licence and third party insurance.

Sentencing was delayed until February 6, before which he is on unconditional bail but subject to an interim road ban.