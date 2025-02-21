Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man pretended he had brain tumour in order to con someone out of thousands, Wigan justices heard.

Matthew Howarth, 31, of Bolton Old Road, Atherton, appeared at court to plead guilty to a single count of fraud against a named individual who had taken pity on him.

The hearing was told that on or before October 17 2023, he dishonestly made a false representation by claiming to be suffering from a brain tumour and in need of financial help to obtain medical treatment.

The charge said that he intended to make a gain, namely £2700, for himself.

Prosecuted under the 2006 Fraud Act, he was granted unconditional bail until his sentencing hearing at the same court on May 2.