Wigan borough knifeman spared jail

By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 04:55 GMT
A Wigan borough 57-year-old who threatened a man with a knife has narrowly avoided an immediate spell behind bars.

Paul Anderson, of no fixed address, appeared before local justices to admit to a single charge of menacing Andrew Banks with a kitchen knife in Leigh on May 15.

He was given a 26-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for 24 months.

Anderson must also complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £199 to the court and victim services.

