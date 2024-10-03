Wigan borough knifeman spared jail
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Wigan borough 57-year-old who threatened a man with a knife has narrowly avoided an immediate spell behind bars.
Paul Anderson, of no fixed address, appeared before local justices to admit to a single charge of menacing Andrew Banks with a kitchen knife in Leigh on May 15.
He was given a 26-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for 24 months.
Anderson must also complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £199 to the court and victim services.