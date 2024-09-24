Wigan borough man accused of stalking and sharing private images
A man will stand trial after denying stalking a woman and sharing private photographs or films of her.
Sean Ansbro, 35, of Oak Street, Tyldesley, is alleged to have sent the woman numerous abusive and threatening messages between July 1 and August 22 and disclosed private images on August 22.
A trial was scheduled for March 26 at Tameside Magistrates' Court and he was remanded on conditional bail.