Wigan borough man accused of stalking and sharing private images

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 24th Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
A man will stand trial after denying stalking a woman and sharing private photographs or films of her.

Sean Ansbro, 35, of Oak Street, Tyldesley, is alleged to have sent the woman numerous abusive and threatening messages between July 1 and August 22 and disclosed private images on August 22.

A trial was scheduled for March 26 at Tameside Magistrates' Court and he was remanded on conditional bail.