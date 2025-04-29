Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A borough man has admitted breaching a restraining order by going to a street from which he was banned twice in three days.

Martin Birchall, 34, from Atherton but of no fixed address, went to Car Bank Square in Atherton on April 17 and 19.

That was despite a restraining order which forbade him to go there, which was imposed by Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on May 9.

On the second occasion, he also breached the order by making contact with a woman there.

Car Bank Square in Atherton

Birchall pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment – breach of a restraining order on conviction.

He was remanded in custody until a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on May 14.

He will also be sentenced for possession of a knife in a public place, after being found with a black-handled concealed blade on Elm Street, Tyldesley, on November 16, 2023.

He has previously pleaded guilty to that.