Wigan borough man escapes immediate prison sentence for threatening to kill woman
A Wigan borough man who threatened to kill a woman was handed a suspended prison sentence.
Joe Fisher, 43, of Chapel Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to making threats to kill on March 25.
Wigan justices imposed an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and told Fisher to do 25 days of rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work.
He must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £187 surcharge.
A restraining order prohibits Fisher contacting the woman and going to her home or workplace for 12 months.