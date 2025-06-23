Wigan borough man escapes immediate prison sentence for threatening to kill woman

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 04:55 BST

A Wigan borough man who threatened to kill a woman was handed a suspended prison sentence.

Joe Fisher, 43, of Chapel Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to making threats to kill on March 25.

Wigan justices imposed an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and told Fisher to do 25 days of rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £187 surcharge.

A restraining order prohibits Fisher contacting the woman and going to her home or workplace for 12 months.

