Wigan borough man faces 2026 trial for stalking and harassment charges
A Wigan borough man has pleaded not guilty to stalking and harassing a woman.
Robert White, 39, of Chester Street, Tyldesley, faces two counts of harassment in breach of a restraining order, after allegedly contacting the woman on May 27 and going to her home on June 8.
He is also charged with stalking without fear after allegedly contacting her multiple times between May 9 and 27.
White denied all the charges and a trial was scheduled for January 22 at Manchester City Magistrates' Court.
He was remanded on conditional bail.