Wigan borough man faces 2026 trial for stalking and harassment charges

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 29th Jun 2025, 12:30 BST
A Wigan borough man has pleaded not guilty to stalking and harassing a woman.

Robert White, 39, of Chester Street, Tyldesley, faces two counts of harassment in breach of a restraining order, after allegedly contacting the woman on May 27 and going to her home on June 8.

He is also charged with stalking without fear after allegedly contacting her multiple times between May 9 and 27.

White denied all the charges and a trial was scheduled for January 22 at Manchester City Magistrates' Court.

He was remanded on conditional bail.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice