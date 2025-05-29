A Leigh man faces two charges of using threatening words or behaviour.

Martin Wilding, 40, of Wanborough Close, is alleged to have used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a man, intending him to believe violence would be used, on March 31.

He is also accused of using threatening words or behaviour to cause a woman alarm or distress on April 17, along with criminal damage to her wooden fence panel.

Wilding has not yet entered pleas and will next appear before Wigan magistrates on July 21.

He was remanded on conditional bail.